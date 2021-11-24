Urban explorer's stunning pictures reveal devastation and amazing graffiti at abandoned farm  in Ollerton

Explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces shared the images on his Facebook page of Ollerton Station Farm, adjacent to the old Ollerton railway station, which could be reopened under plans to extend the Robin Hood Line from Shirebrook to the village, via Warsop and Edwinstowe.

The explorer said: “Ollerton Station Farm was originally a poultry farm. The farm consists of a two-storey family dwelling and a number agricultural outbuildings, workshops and a greenhouse.

“In its last years, some of the outbuildings were converted into an aviary to house small birds, whilst the main farm focused on pig production.

“The family sold the farm in 2017 to a developer, who wants to demolish the site and build a commercial property in its place. However, they have been unable to gain planning permission, leaving the site dormant.

“As of 2021, the site is overgrown with brambles, has been ransacked and trashed by local youths, and has become a hotbed site for fly-tipping.”

Talking about their visit, the explorer said: “I wasn't expecting too much with this one as even from down the hill I could see it was looking in a pretty poor state.

“My assumption proved accurate as I neared the front. I had my pick of access points as every door and window had been violently and forcefully removed by vandals.

“Once inside, the carnage continued. Even the staircase to the upper floor had been ripped out.

“The outbuildings were equally as trashed, although there were some nice pieces by local graffiti artists Brayk, Ternch and Coloquix to have a gander at.”

1. Keep out The site is heavily overgrown. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2. Urban explorer visits Ollerton Station Farm The site has been abandoned for a number of years. Photo: Mess Photo Sales

3. Collapsed A former outbuilding has completely fallen down. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4. In the garden The outside of the farm has not escaped damage. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales