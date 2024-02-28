Ten lost buildings in Mansfield which were landmarks of past times

But through urban progress or demolition, they disappeared from the town’s landscape.
Metal Box, Hermitage Mill and the iconic Granada Cinema are all featured to take you on a real trip down memory lane.
Which Mansfield landmarks do you miss the most?
1. Lost landmarks and buildings
Many great buildings have disappeared from Mansfield's landscape over the years. Pictured: Hermitage Mill. Photo: m
2. Co-op Dairy
The Mansfield and Worksop Co-op Dairy, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was built in 1950 and was where milk was delivered from in bulk and door-to-door across the county. In its heyday the building had around 200 workers at any time pasteurising, bottling and testing milk. The iconic building, which produced around 10,000 gallons of milk per day, was demolished due to mining subsistence in 1982. Photo: m
3. Metal Box
The Metal Box building was an imposing part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower. Metal Box was a huge employer for the town for well over a century, creating metal tins for all manner of things such as Quality Street chocolate and well-known whiskey brands, until production eventually ceased in 2010. Photo: m
4. Hermitage Mill
This five-storey former cotton mill was seen by residents of the town as a significant part of Mansfield's industrial heritage - with grade-II listed building status. But after standing derelict for many years, the once noble 18th Century Hermitage Mill was left in ruins after flames ripped through the building last year, destroying more than 200 years of industrial architectural history. Photo: m