Ten lost buildings in Mansfield which were landmarks of past times

2 . Co-op Dairy

The Mansfield and Worksop Co-op Dairy, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was built in 1950 and was where milk was delivered from in bulk and door-to-door across the county. In its heyday the building had around 200 workers at any time pasteurising, bottling and testing milk. The iconic building, which produced around 10,000 gallons of milk per day, was demolished due to mining subsistence in 1982. Photo: m