The first cinema on record was the Hippodrome on Midworth Street.

It was built in 1905 and had a huge capacity of 1,000 people, and was home to lots of different types of shows, including circus acts.

After a short run of just two years, the Hippodrome closed, before reopening in 1914 as the Hippodrome Picture Palace and began featuring moving picture shows, and eventually renamed The Century in 1955.

The Granada on West Gate was one of the most famous of Mansfield’s cinemas until its closure in 1973, and was the venue which featured The Beatles in 1963 before their rise to worldwide fame.

The Grand Cinema on Leeming Street opened in 1905 as an upmarket venue for music lovers – it was renamed ABC in the sixties and is probably the one most are familiar with.

It closed in November 1997, with the new multi-screen cinema opening on Nottingham Road a month later, which was renamed the Odeon in 2000 and still stands today.

Have a look through our gallery and see which you remember.

A message from the Editor:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

1. Reels Did you work in the projection room of the Granada? Photo: Chad Photo Sales

2. Empire Paying for tickets at the Empire at ticket booth four - does this bring back fond memories? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. Granada Cinema Inside the old Granada Cinema, which was on West Gate in Mansfield until it closed in 1973. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

4. The Grand Cinema Mansfield's The Grand Cinema, Leeming Street, pictured here in 1963. It eventually became the ABC cinema. Photo: Chad Photo Sales