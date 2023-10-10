News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
Many great buildings have disappeared from Mansfield's landscape over the years. Pictured: Hermitage Mill.Many great buildings have disappeared from Mansfield's landscape over the years. Pictured: Hermitage Mill.
Many great buildings have disappeared from Mansfield's landscape over the years. Pictured: Hermitage Mill.

Nine lost buildings in Mansfield which were landmarks of past times

These buildings were key landmarks for Mansfield residents and visitors in bygone times.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 17:35 BST

But through urban progress or demolition, they disappeared from the town’s landscape.

Metal Box, Hermitage Mill and the iconic Granada Cinema are all featured to take you on a real trip down memory lane.

Which Mansfield landmarks do you miss the most?

The Mansfield and Worksop Co-op Dairy, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was built in 1950 and was where milk was delivered from in bulk and door-to-door across the county. In its heyday the building had around 200 workers at any time pasteurising, bottling and testing milk. The iconic building, which produced around 10,000 gallons of milk per day, was demolished due to mining subsistence in 1982.

1. Co-op Dairy

The Mansfield and Worksop Co-op Dairy, on Southwell Road West, Mansfield, was built in 1950 and was where milk was delivered from in bulk and door-to-door across the county. In its heyday the building had around 200 workers at any time pasteurising, bottling and testing milk. The iconic building, which produced around 10,000 gallons of milk per day, was demolished due to mining subsistence in 1982. Photo: m

Photo Sales
The Metal Box building was an imposing part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower. Metal Box was a huge employer for the town for well over a century, creating metal tins for all manner of things such as Quality Street chocolate and well-known whiskey brands, until production eventually ceased in 2010.

2. Metal Box

The Metal Box building was an imposing part of Mansfield's landscape until it was mostly demolished. All that remains now is the clock tower. Metal Box was a huge employer for the town for well over a century, creating metal tins for all manner of things such as Quality Street chocolate and well-known whiskey brands, until production eventually ceased in 2010. Photo: m

Photo Sales
This five-storey former cotton mill was seen by residents of the town as a significant part of Mansfield's industrial heritage - with grade-II listed building status. But after standing derelict for many years, the once noble 18th Century Hermitage Mill was left in ruins after flames ripped through the building last year, destroying more than 200 years of industrial architectural history.

3. Hermitage Mill

This five-storey former cotton mill was seen by residents of the town as a significant part of Mansfield's industrial heritage - with grade-II listed building status. But after standing derelict for many years, the once noble 18th Century Hermitage Mill was left in ruins after flames ripped through the building last year, destroying more than 200 years of industrial architectural history. Photo: m

Photo Sales
The Granada on West Gate was one of the most famous of Mansfield’s cinemas until its closure and demolition in 1973. The Beatles featured at the venue in 1963 before their rise to worldwide fame.

4. Granada Cinema

The Granada on West Gate was one of the most famous of Mansfield’s cinemas until its closure and demolition in 1973. The Beatles featured at the venue in 1963 before their rise to worldwide fame. Photo: m

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield