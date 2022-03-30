The authority will upgrade the loft area of the Grade-II building by installing a new hatch, with a ladder to be used to access the loft space for wider maintenance to the top of the building.

The new hatch and ladder will also be used to fly ‘appropriate flags’ from the top of the Old Town Hall for civic purposes, with the council stating the current loft access means this ‘cannot be achieved’.

A heritage statement submitted by the authority said: “As the Town Hall is a civic building. there is an expectation appropriate flags will be flown to mark specific civic occasions.

The Old Town Hall was lit up blue and yellow recently in a mark of 'support and solidarity' to the people of Ukraine.

“This needs to be undertaken on a regular basis and safe access/egress is required, which cannot be achieved with the current access hatch location.

“Additionally, access is required to enable maintenance works to be undertaken within the loft space as appropriate.

“It is therefore proposed to install a new access hatch with integral concertina ladder, while carrying out relevant structural upgrades to timber ceiling structure to accommodate this, to repair and extend roof void walkways and install appropriate guardrails.”

Improvement works

It follows a series of wider improvement works to the 185-year-old building, with the authority bringing it back into use for the first time in three decades.

The works, which cost £1.4 million to deliver, opened up the historic space to allow traders and businesses to work from inside the building.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, previously said: “It’s great the Old Town Hall, one of Mansfield’s most significant buildings, is attracting new businesses to the town centre after laying unused and largely unusable for more than 30 years.

“The building has undergone an amazing interior transformation with an effective blend of the old with the new.”

No significant changes were made to the outside of the building, with the council stating it wanted to ‘preserve its historic character’.

The scheme was funded in part by the council, which spent £775,000 on the project, with the D2N2 Local Enterprise Partnership contributing the remaining £700,000.