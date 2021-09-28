Green light to convert 'troubled and derelict' Sutton pub into multiple occupancy home

The Old Blue Bell Inn, in Lammas Road, closed in 2014 and has since become a hotbed for anti-social behaviour, drugs use and criminality.

Developers have now been given the go-ahead to convert the building, which dates back to the 1790s, into a ‘house of multiple occupation’, which some residents have claimed would lead to an increase in anti-social behaviour in Sutton, due to its proximity to the town centre.

Sutton Heritage Society had also opposed the move, which has now been given the green light by Ashfield District Council, claiming another “heritage asset” in the town is “under attack”.

Responding to heritage concerns raised as part of the planning process, architects representing the developer stated: “The building had clearly been used as a squat and a drug den in the past, as well as a site for anti-social behaviour.

"The internal ground floor was ankle deep in rubbish, Including used needles and excrement, which were removed as this was a significant hazard to health for

anyone on site.

"The floor had this extensive damage already done at the date of purchase but hadn’t been cleared out. This is most likely the result of vandalism and was not done by the current owner. Even since owning the property, it’s been broken into multiple times.”

Numerous objections were raised by residents in the area, stating that traffic volumes and parking were already a major problem in the vicinity – with just five parking spaces set aside for cars at the site, with the potential for 16 extra vehicles.

Under the plans, an existing garage attached to the Grade II-listed building, would be demolished to make way for parking and a bike rack.

One resident called for the building to be turned into a museum, while a statement issued by Sutton Heritage Society said: “Once again one of our heritage assets are under attack. Nobody on the council is standing up for our heritage. Nobody is listening.”

A spokesperson for the development said: "The creation of a 15-bed HMO on the site will attract additional economically active residents into the town centre."

The application was approved with conditions.