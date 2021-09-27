'Time for the powers that be to press go' - Mansfield businesses speak out on town centre vision

Jono Edwards owns a number of bars and restaurants in the town such as The Red, Andwhynot and Canvas nightclub.

He thinks it is time for the council to ‘press go’ and start to transform the town, but also that a focus needs to be on family accommodation to increase footfall into the town centre.

The council hopes to transform some parts of the town into town centre living and student accommodation, something which the business owner says needs to be ‘done right’.

Rachel Richards owns Toffee Hut on Regent Street

He explained: “I think the majority of the plans are great and exactly what we need for the town, as long as one of the main focuses is on good quality accommodation for families.

"We don’t need one bedroom apartments or HMO’s, we need two and three bedroom flats, and green spaces for them to enjoy.

"We need the right footfall to help the rest of the ideas thrive, it needs to be a decent standard that’s attractive and accessible to families.

The Four Seasons definitely needs work – it’s outdated and no longer serves its purpose – it either needs knocking down or re-purposing into something more suitable.

The MP for Mansfield says the plans could be 'transformational'

"Either way, I think the shops would be better in the empty units on the high street.

"It’s time for the powers that be to press go, and to start making things happen.

"My worry is that we can sit and think about it for too long, it’s time for action now.”

Rachel Richards opened confectionery shop Toffee Hut on Regent Street earlier this year, and says the plans are ‘just what the town centre needs’.

She said: “Anything that encourages more footfall into the town centre would be great.

"I look at other towns, such as Chesterfield, and see how they’ve done it, and think we should follow suit.

"It would be great to have high streets full of independent shops, and space for more events, especially during school holidays and Christmas – it sounds like just what the town centre needs."

Victoria Melling owns Furnish Your Interior, in Booths Furniture Store on Churchside, which sells home decor items.

She said of the plans: “As a business owner in Mansfield town centre, I think that this is fantastic news.

"The town has needed attention for a long time now, and hopefully this will be a positive move for us.”

Mansfield MP Ben Bradley said the plans could be ‘transformational’.

He said: “It's really positive to see ambitious town centre plans come forward as we look to bid in the government's Levelling Up Fund.

“I think some of the projects in the plan could be transformational if they are done well.

“Our town has a huge amount of potential and the kind of money that's on offer through this fund is a once in a generation chance, so we have to get it right.

"The planning is lead by Mansfield District Council, but I want to see them be ambitious, be innovative and, most of all, I want to see them make it work.

"I'll do whatever I can, both at County Hall and in Parliament, to give them the opportunity to do that.”

