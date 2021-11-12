Ashfield School remembers war fallen with poignant ceremony

Staff and students at Kirkby’s Ashfield school paid their respects on Remembrance Day with a special ceremony.

By Katrina Taylor
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:01 pm

Staff and students across Ashfield School mark Remembrance Day and show their respects every year.

This year, the school’s Uniformed Services students were joined by representatives from the British Army who led a moving ceremony in their Memorial Garden which culminated in laying a wreath at the plaque of Ray Ellis.

Ray was a much-loved and missed friend to the department who served during WWII in the South Notts Hussars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Uniformed Services students took part in the Remembrance ceremony

Read More

Read More
Police appeal after lorry rips cash machine out from Sutton petrol station

Editor’s message:

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.

You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.

Click here to subscribe.

AshfieldBritish ArmyChad