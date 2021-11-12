Staff and students across Ashfield School mark Remembrance Day and show their respects every year.

This year, the school’s Uniformed Services students were joined by representatives from the British Army who led a moving ceremony in their Memorial Garden which culminated in laying a wreath at the plaque of Ray Ellis.

Ray was a much-loved and missed friend to the department who served during WWII in the South Notts Hussars.

Uniformed Services students took part in the Remembrance ceremony

