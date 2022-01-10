With politicians and town planners changing the face of the historic town, we posted the question on the Chad’s Facebook page.
It came after recent news mooted that former Mansfield department store Beales could be set to become a civic hub, and a car park on Queen Street, may be turned into a Covid memorial park.
Scores of Chad readers came back with a whole host ideas for what they wanted or did not want to see happen in their town.
Here are just a few of the passionate pleas for everything for more shops, cafes and restaurants, to an ice rink and more children’s entertainment, and rejuvenating the market.
1. Mansfield Market Place.
Mansfield Market Place Linda Fastonwheels Brewer said: "It's a complete waste of money. Put the money into opening shops up and building our market to how it used to be bring some life back into Mansfield. Nicola Roebuck wanted "Free market places as the market is empty anyway" and Janet Hays added "This needs some serious consideration. A decent market would be a lot of people’s first priority. Get people back into the town centre." Cheryl Sisson said "A Covid memorial park? What about a cancer memorial park ? Get real !!!!"
Photo: Anne Shelley
2. Queen Street Car Park
The Queen Street car park could become a Covid memorial park - but Gary Clifton says: "Leave the Queen Street car park alone, stop building shop outside of town and fix up the shops in town that have been empty for years. Zoe Gibson adds "Why would you want a bloody ice rink and why waste a busy car park for a memorial when lots of other places could be used?" Amanda Ball wants "A car park. Because Queen's car park is shutting to make it a green space and monorail, which is a nice idea in theory, but it will be another place for druggies to gather and that car park is very handy where it is."
Photo: Google maps
3. Parking
Amanda Ball "A car park. Because queens car park is shutting..." John Allwood adds "How's about free parking to bring in shopping customers and public toilets as not everyone drinks in pubs so do not want to go into one to use a lavatory.
Gargamelko Driver urges" Car park space!!!"
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Call for more shops in Mansfield town centre
Mansfield town centre need more shops and restaurants
Linda Havard wants "Shops, lots of them." Gina Smith
added "I would like to see designer shops in Mansfield" and Vicki Winterburn
said "We need shops, I’m tired of buying online. I want to go and actually see what I’m buying."
Photo: Brian Eyre