2. Queen Street Car Park

The Queen Street car park could become a Covid memorial park - but Gary Clifton says: "Leave the Queen Street car park alone, stop building shop outside of town and fix up the shops in town that have been empty for years. Zoe Gibson adds "Why would you want a bloody ice rink and why waste a busy car park for a memorial when lots of other places could be used?" Amanda Ball wants "A car park. Because Queen's car park is shutting to make it a green space and monorail, which is a nice idea in theory, but it will be another place for druggies to gather and that car park is very handy where it is."

Photo: Google maps