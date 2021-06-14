St Thomas' Garden Party in 1971 - did you attend?

20 great photos of Kirkby in 1971

We are taking a trip down memory lane to 1971 in our latest fantastic gallery of photographs from yesteryear.

By Katrina Taylor
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:20 pm

Take a look through our images to see how the town has changed in 50 years – and to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

From charity events to school plays and sporting events, wind back the clock by half-a-century to the era of flares, platforms and the Spacehopper.

1. Pram Race

1971 pram race - did you take part?

Photo: Chad

2. Ashfield School

Ashfield School's performance of Oliver.

Photo: Chad

3. Kirkby Portland Cricket Club

The presentation night for Kirkby Portland Cricket Club - did you play?

Photo: Chad

4. St Thomas'

Kirkby's St Thomas' garden party - can you spot any familiar faces?

Photo: Chad

