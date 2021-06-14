20 great photos of Kirkby in 1971

Take a look through our images to see how the town has changed in 50 years – and to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

From charity events to school plays and sporting events, wind back the clock by half-a-century to the era of flares, platforms and the Spacehopper.

1. Pram Race 1971 pram race - did you take part? Photo: Chad Buy photo

2. Ashfield School Ashfield School's performance of Oliver. Photo: Chad Buy photo

3. Kirkby Portland Cricket Club The presentation night for Kirkby Portland Cricket Club - did you play? Photo: Chad Buy photo

4. St Thomas' Kirkby's St Thomas' garden party - can you spot any familiar faces? Photo: Chad Buy photo