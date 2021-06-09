Mansfield's Ladybrook School's Easter bonnets - can you spot any familiar faces?

24 fantastic photos of Mansfield from 1971

We are rolling back the years to 1971 with our latest retro gallery – do you remember what life was like in the town 50 years ago?

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:28 pm

From Post Office strikes, to Woolworths flooding and pension protests, this gallery has it all from the era of the Space Hopper, the Ford Cortina and Raleigh Chopper bikes.

Have a look through and see who you can spot.

1. Mansfield Ladies Hockey Club

Did you play for Mansfield Ladies Hockey Club 50 years ago?

Photo: Chad

2. Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club

Mansfield Ladies Bowling Club from 1971

Photo: Chad

3. King Edward School

King Edward School pupils at that year's Music and Drama Festival

Photo: Chad

4. Mansfield Hosiery Mills

Mansfield Hosiery Mills Cricket Club presentation - did you play?

Photo: Chad

