24 fantastic photos of Mansfield from 1971
We are rolling back the years to 1971 with our latest retro gallery – do you remember what life was like in the town 50 years ago?
Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 4:28 pm
From Post Office strikes, to Woolworths flooding and pension protests, this gallery has it all from the era of the Space Hopper, the Ford Cortina and Raleigh Chopper bikes.
Have a look through and see who you can spot.
A message from the editor:
Thank you for reading this retro feature on our website – why not support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.
You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience.
Click here to subscribe.
Page 1 of 6