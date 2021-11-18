15 photographs to take you back to Clipstone Colliery miners' family outings in the seventies

We are heading back to the seventies, with these pictures of Clipstone Colliery's annual outings
Take a trip down memory lane with this gallery – to the seaside trips of the seventies from Clipstone Colliery.

By Katrina Taylor
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 5:32 pm

The outings were the highlight of the social calendar for the families of Mansfield miners – with many children getting their first experience of train travel and getting to spend important time with their parents.

From a packed train station of excited children to fairground fun and donkey rides, this gallery should bring back fond memories for our miners and their families.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1973

Hundreds attended the trips each year.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 1973

A visit to Skegness from 1973

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 1973

Do you recognise these youngsters?

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 1973

These two look to be enjoying being in the driving seat.

Photo: JPIMedia

