15 photographs to take you back to Clipstone Colliery miners' family outings in the seventies

The outings were the highlight of the social calendar for the families of Mansfield miners – with many children getting their first experience of train travel and getting to spend important time with their parents.

From a packed train station of excited children to fairground fun and donkey rides, this gallery should bring back fond memories for our miners and their families.

Have a look through and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. 1973 Hundreds attended the trips each year. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 1973 A visit to Skegness from 1973 Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 1973 Do you recognise these youngsters? Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 1973 These two look to be enjoying being in the driving seat. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales