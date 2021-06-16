14 fantastic photo memories of Sutton in 1971

From sports presentations to Whit Walks, dramatic performances to athletics championships, take a look through our latest retro gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces from 1971.

1. The Militant Did you star in the 1971 performance of The Militant? Photo: Chad Buy photo

2. Whit Walk Sutton's Whit Walk - do you remember going? Photo: Chad Buy photo

3. Sutton Town FC Sutton Town Football Club announced their new manager in 1971 Photo: Chad Buy photo

4. SJAB Parade Sutton's St John Ambulance parade Photo: Chad Buy photo