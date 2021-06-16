Sutton and Skegby Football League dinner - do you recognise anyone?

14 fantastic photo memories of Sutton in 1971

We have searched our archives once again to take a look at what was happening in Sutton 50 years ago.

By Katrina Taylor
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 1:39 pm

From sports presentations to Whit Walks, dramatic performances to athletics championships, take a look through our latest retro gallery to see if you can spot any familiar faces from 1971.

1. The Militant

Did you star in the 1971 performance of The Militant?

Photo: Chad

2. Whit Walk

Sutton's Whit Walk - do you remember going?

Photo: Chad

3. Sutton Town FC

Sutton Town Football Club announced their new manager in 1971

Photo: Chad

4. SJAB Parade

Sutton's St John Ambulance parade

Photo: Chad

