'We need your help more than ever' - Notts health bosses in A&E plea

Health and care services across the county say they are under a ‘significant amount of pressure’ and as a result have made an urgent plea to the public to help them.

Services nationally are facing huge pressure due to demand from the public, staff shortages and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which, NHS Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group says, means it is essential people choose the right service.

Dr James Hopkinson, CCG clinical leader, said: “Our services are under a significant amount of pressure and we are seeing long waiting times at our A&E departments.

Hospitals are under incredible pressure at the moment.

“This bank holiday, we need the public’s help to protect our services for those that need urgent care.

“We are seeing an increasing number of Covid cases across the county and this is being reflected in our hospitals.

“In order to protect our patients in hospital, we need to reduce the risk of Covid being spread within our health settings and this is why we need the public to think twice about accessing our services if they don’t need to be there.

“We know the public are incredible in their support of the NHS and our ask is simple, please think about how you use our services, wear a mask and do a lateral flow test before entering our health settings.

“Our hospital staff are working incredibly hard to see everyone in a timely way, but when demand is so high, patients may have to wait longer than we would like whilst we prioritise our sickest patients.”

People who think they need accident and emergency departments are urged to use NHS 11 first – call 111 or visit 111.nhs.uk

A CCG spokesman said: “It helps us get you to the right service faster and keeps our staff and patients safe while Covid-19 is in circulation. If you need urgent medical attention when it’s not an emergency call 111, or visit 111.nhs.uk”

For other non-emergencies, people can also contact their GP surgery or visit their local pharmacist. For any uncertainty please contact NHS 111 by calling 111 or visit the NHS website.

‘Be safe and sensible’

The spokesman said: “To help local health services further, please do not go to hospital to get a Covid test.

“Those who are symptomatic should stay at home and go to the Government website or call 119 to book an appointment or order a home test kit.

“If you have not been able to get the test you need from gov.uk, please keep checking every few hours as more PCR and lateral flow tests become available every day.”

The public can help its local NHS by: Getting a Covid-19 vaccine if they are eligible; Only visiting A&E if it is an emergency; Call 111 if they are unsure which service they require; Making sure they stay safe by wearing a mask and social distancing.

Dr Hopkinson said: “We know that this New Year’s Eve people will be keen to go out and get together with friends but being safe is vital in protecting us all from getting the omicron variant.

“Please be safe, sensible and help our NHS staff to care for those who need our services most.”