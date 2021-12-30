Festive weekend sees more than 2,600 new Covid cases across Mansfield and Ashfield

A total of 22,400 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Wednesday, December 29, up 1,141 from 21,259 on Thursday, December 23.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 20,485 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 18,891.

Cases in Ashfield increased by 1,504 in the last six days to 25,560, giving an infection rate of 19,916.

Positive Covid tests in Newark & Sherwood increased by 1,358 over the period to 23,070, giving an infection rate of 18,737, while cases in Bolsover district rose by 832 to 15,569, giving an infection rate of 19,149.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 790,005 over the period, to 12,559,926.

Two more coronavirus death have been recorded across the districts over the last six days, one in Mansfield and one in Newark & Sherwood, taking their death tolls to 335 and 246 respectively.

The number of Covid deaths in Ashfield and Bolsover remain unchanged, at 366 and 226 respectively.

They are among 11,757 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in each district.

Vaccine

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,675 people had received both jabs by Tuesday, December 28 – 76 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

The data shows 89,527 people in Ashfield have received both jabs, 80 per cent of those eligible, while the figure in Newark & Sherwood is 89,952 people, or 79 per cent.

In Bolsover, 58,290 people had received both jabs by December 28, 80 per cent of those aged 12 and over.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.