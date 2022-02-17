Visiting reinstated at King’s Mill Hospital after fall in Covid cases

Bosses at King’s Mill Hospital have reinstated visiting for patients ‘following a reduction in the number of Covid cases in our hospitals’.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 11:23 am

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals – suspended routine visiting early last month as Covid cases soared, in a bid to protect vulnerable patients.

However, a hospital spokesman said it is now ‘reverting back to one designated visitor between 1pm and 5pm each day’.

The spoksman said: “We will continue to have open visiting for patients who are end-of-life, or require a designated carer, or have significant needs, such as mental health or dementia, and one parent being permitted for children under 18.

King's Mill Hospital, Sutton.

“Birthing partners are able to attend throughout pregnancy, birth and post-natal care, but this should be the same person.

“Covid-positive patients are supported to have virtual visiting unless they are end-of-life, where we support safe, limited visiting.”

However, the trust said attendance for outpatient appointments and visiting the emergency department and emergency assessment and same-day emergency care units will not change.

The spokesman said: “We are still asking people to attend alone, unless under 18, or requiring a carer.

“We are also asking people to undertake a lateral flow test before visiting and may ask them to provide evidence of a negative test.

“We request all visitors wear a mask and those exempt, we may ask for evidence of exemption.”

And the trust warned visiting could be suspended again if Covid cases rise.

The spokesman said: “We will continue to review visiting guidance and visiting will be paused if we encounter an increase in Covid cases in our hospitals and community.”

