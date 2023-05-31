Thousands stuck on waiting lists for mental health support in Mansfield as service reaches 'breaking point'

Steve Yemm, Labour's candidate for Mansfield, has drawn attention to the data as calls grow for the Government to address their handling of mental health services across the country.

Since 2010, one-in-four mental health beds has been cut across the country as waiting times for treatment have soared.

Across NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board, there were 9,605 children on waiting lists in December and 28,810 adults.

There were more than 28,000 adults on a waiting list for mental health support in December.

Steve Yemm, Labour candidate for Mansfield, said: “These figures demonstrate just how much our community, and our children, are suffering.

“Children should not be languishing in A&E because they can't receive treatment in the community.”

Steve argued that many mental health services are at “breaking point”, with staff overstretched and NHS services being neglected for over a decade.

The result is that hundreds of thousands of people are being turned away from services without having any treatment.

Across NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board in December, 4,820 referrals were closed before the patient received any treatment.

Steve added: “Our children deserve better – it's why the next Labour Government will enshrine a preventative approach to mental health, opening mental health hubs for children and young people locally and making sure that all of our local schools have access to a mental health professional.”

Meanwhile, the NHS Nottinghamshire ICB said mental health support is a top priority.

Maxine Bunn, system delivery director for mental health and children at the ICB, said: “Mental health support is one of our top priorities and there has been a large increase in ongoing investment in mental health provision across Nottinghamshire for children and adults.

“Recently we have introduced a new NHS Talking Therapies service which anyone can access or make an appointment with directly, as well as a 24-hour text messaging support service which provides free and confidential mental health support.

“For children and young people we have increased capacity within community children adolescent mental health services and continue to expand mental health support in schools provision.”

You can text the word Notts to 85258 to get mental health support.

