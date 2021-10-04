Created in partnership with Age UK, the bi-weekly club is primarily aimed at those over 60, but can be attended by people of all ages.

The idea came about following the national lockdowns when many people had to stay at home alone.

Idlewells manager Chloe O’Donnell said: “I think coronavirus really shone a spotlight on those who live alone and perhaps don’t have regular social contact or rely on being able to get out and about in order to meet and engage with others.

The new games club at the Idlewells shopping centre.

“Sutton is a very close community and we wanted to make sure that residents knew that if they wanted a few hours every couple of weeks where they could have fun and meet people, then they could come to us.”

Deborah Hughes, of Age UK, has received glowing feedback about the Games Club and says children from Sutton Academy are interested.

"One of them really likes to play chess but had no-one to partner with, while another said that he would like to come after school with his mum because he hopes that she might be able to make some new friends from it,” she said.

“It’s this kind of community spirit that makes the initiative worthwhile because it is making a real difference to people’s lives.

"It’s not a lot, but it means the world to those who can come along, play some games and chat to others in a safe and inclusive environment.”