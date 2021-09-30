Broadway Salon, The Broadway, Sutton, first opened their doors in 1990 and celebrated their 30th year trading in 2020 and Scissors Hair and Beauty, Kingsway, Kirkby, are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year.

Both salons were visited by chairman of Ashfield District Council, Coun Arnie Hankin, who presented them with a celebratory plaque to mark their achievements.

Coun Hankin said “It's fantastic to see two independent businesses thriving in Ashfield. They are the beating heart of our community and we are pleased to be able to support them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Arnie Hankin, staff at Scissors, Brenda Vincent, owner of Scissors Hair and Beauty, and Trevor Middleton, town centre and markets manager

"Even after a tough 18 months, to see them both still open with loyal customers, is a testament to the hard work of the salon owners and staff.”

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.