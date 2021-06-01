Sutton leisure centre launches bid to create new spin cycle studio

Plans have been submitted to make alterations to Lammas Leisure Centre to create a new spin cycle studio.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 5:05 pm

Operators Everyone Active has made the application to Ashfield District Council to convert a canopied area next to the creche into the new studio.

The application seeks permission to turn a currently meshed fence into a panelled wall – to match the existing colour of the centre – and create a new indoor space to use as the studio.

The development would add an additional 66sqm to the centre’s overall floor space, totalling 4,638ms if the plans get the green light.

The centre, on Lammas Road in Sutton, resumed face-to-face and group exercise activities last month after lockdown measures were eased, along with the operators’s two other sites – Kirkby’s Festival Hall and Hucknall Leisure Centre – which are also offering group classes.

A decision is expected on the application next month.

