Green light to convert former Rainworth garage into eight home residential development

The site, on Southwell Road East, currently houses a car repairs and sales business and Mansfield District Council has agreed the application for the ‘modest development’.

It has been agreed that the land, which sits at the junction of The Close, will provide six of the properties facing out onto Southwell Road East and the remaining two to the rear of the site overlooking the residential cul-de-sac.

The development site on Southwell Road East

Initially, it had been proposed that the development would be accessed by road from The Close, but it was not possible to ascertain ownership of a small strip of land to the rear of the site which would have made this possible.

Under revised plans, all properties will now be accessed through a junction onto Southwell Road East.

The application is for eight, three-bed, two-and-a-half storey town houses, using the roof space for bedrooms.

All will have a small front and enclosed rear garden, and a communal parking area will be created, with two bays per household and an additional two spaces for visitors – 18 in total.

A total of four letters of objection had been sent by residents, although one was discounted as it raised concerns about vehicle access to the development via The Close, which is no longer applicable.

Other objections raised issues with privacy, parking, loss of sunlight to neighbouring properties, road safety, and that the design of the homes is not in keeping with surrounding properties.

Mansfield District Council’s Environmental Health Department had also called for investigation to ensure that no petrol tanks or pipes exist beneath the site, although it is unclear whether fuel was ever sold from the garage.

The application has been approved with conditions, including that work must commence within three years of approval; no work on the homes can begin until work on dropped kerbs and access route have been complete; and that construction work must take place between 8am and 6pm Mondays to Fridays, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

No work can be carried out on Sundays or Bank Holidays.