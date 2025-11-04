Sutton-in-Ashfield Hospitals part of ‘Best Neurological Care Provider’ Award

Cygnet Wins Best Neurological Care Provider Award

Two hospitals in Sutton-in-Ashfield which support men with brain injuries is part of a network of services which has been named Best Neurological Care Provider at the Neurological and Complex Care Awards.

The award, given to Cygnet Health Care, recognises the organisation’s exceptional neuropsychiatric rehabilitation services and commitment to improving the lives of people living with complex brain injuries and neurological conditions.

Cygnet operates ten specialist neuro services across the UK - including eight hospitals and two residential services. Its services include Cygnet Grange and Cygnet Lodge, both located in Sutton-in-Ashfield and support men with acquired brain injuries.

The award highlights Cygnet’s person-centred approach, which empowers individuals to achieve greater independence and an improved quality of life.

Cygnet Lodge

Across its specialist services, 93% of discharges were to more community-based settings, enabling individuals to step down to less restrictive environments.

Judges reflected how outcomes also show a 50% reduction in behaviours that challenge and a significant reduction in psychotropic medication use within the first three months of admission.

Cygnet’s environments are thoughtfully designed to support emotional regulation, cognitive function, and engagement in meaningful activity. Families and carers play a vital role in the rehabilitation process, with 90% reporting they feel involved and informed, with judges agreeing this is a testament to Cygnet’s inclusive and collaborative model of care.

High standards are maintained through continuous staff development, reflective practice, and a robust clinical governance framework.

Cygnet Grange

The judging panel praised Cygnet Health Care as: “An evidence-driven neurorehabilitation leader who has embedded strengths-based, holistic MDT pathways across eight hospitals and two homes, co-producing care with experts by experience, ensuring safe and effective medication optimisation, and transforming data into measurable improvements that align with national best practice.”

Dr Matt Rowett, Consultant Neuropsychiatrist at Cygnet Health Care, said: “This recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of our multidisciplinary teams across the UK, delivering specialist assessment, neurorehabilitation, and longer-term neuropsychiatric care for people living with complex brain injury and neurological conditions.

“As part of Cygnet’s Neuropsychiatry service, I’m proud to see our collective commitment to quality, innovation, and person-centred care acknowledged at a national level.”

Rachael Chamberlain, Business Development Director for Cygnet Health Care’s Neurological Services, added: “We are all incredibly proud of this achievement. It is a testament to the hardworking and skilled staff across our neuropsychiatric rehabilitation services who, through outstanding care and treatment, make a real difference to the lives of individuals affected by neurological conditions. Each day, they help people to achieve the best possible outcomes.

“Cygnet Health Care’s award-winning neuropsychiatric rehabilitation services continue to lead the way in evidence-based, person-centred care, transforming outcomes and empowering individuals to live more independent, fulfilling lives.”