Jack Daines, one of Every Sensation's happy clients.

Every Sensation provides personal care for adults with physical and learning disabilities in their own homes. Some of its 40 clients have profound and complex health needs, and most of them are wheelchair-bound.

The service, which is run by the private company, Motivations Every Sensation Ltd, also operates a day centre at Birchwood Grange on King‘s Mill Road West in Sutton.

But the CQC inspection, for which the firm was given 48 hours’ notice, focused on the domiciliary care. And the verdict was that Every Sensation, established only in 2019, deserved a ‘Good’ rating in all categories.

“We are thrilled with the rating,” said service manager Louise Gilbert. “It’s the first time we have been inspected and so that’s really good.

"We have been glad to offer assistance at a time, during Covid, when families have been struggling. It has meant a lot to them.”

The CQC report said: “The care and support received by clients was safe. Staff had the skills and experience they required to care for people effectively."

Clients told the inspector that staff were “kind and compassionate”, and that the management team was “approachable, open and transparent”.

Care plans were comprehensive, while clients with autism and learning disabilities were treated with dignity and allowed to enjoy their independence.

The report added: “People were fully supported and motivated to undertake activities of their choosing, and social interactions were encouraged.

"This reduced the potential for social isolation and promoted the development of social skills.”