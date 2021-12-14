Malborn Teroan House care home in Nether Langwith, which has been rated 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission.

So says the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after an unannounced inspection resulted in a ‘Good’ rating for Malborn Teroan House, which is on Main Road in the village.

The residential care home, which consists of two semi-detached, three bedroom houses, is run by the private firm, Cygnet Behavioural Health Ltd, and looks after six adult residents at a time.

Manager Stephanie Nussey said she was “really pleased” with the report, which she felt reflected well on her “brilliant” staff.

"We have an excellent care team, who are very caring,” she said. “The residents are very happy, and the inspector said it was lovely to see, so everything is looking positive.”

The inspector’s report described Malborn Teroan as “homely, clean, safe and well maintained”, with residents "helped by trained and experienced staff”.

The residents also “had comprehensive care plans in place which staff understood and followed”, meaning they “received consistent support”.

They were “helped to maintain and increase their independent living skills”, and were backed by staff “with kindness”, while their dignity and privacy were respected.

The report also praised the way residents were involved in “deciding the outcomes they wanted to achieve from the care they received”.

The home was “well-led” by the manager, while staff felt well supported.

"Feedback received from external professionals about the service was also wholly positive,” the CQC report continued.

In summary, residents were allowed “to have the maximum choice and control of their lives, and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible”.