An “in-depth look” at the performance of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s MiIl, as well as Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals, is promised at the trust’s annual general meetnig.

The meeting takes place at King’s Mill on Tuesday, September 26, from 5pm for about an hour and will be followed by ‘Step into the NHS’, a “showcase featuring the incredible work taking place” across the trust.

As well as a performance review, the AGM, which is open to all members of the public, will “give the public an opportunity to learn how the trust is planning to meet the challenges it is expecting to face in the remainder of 2023/24 and beyond”.

Claire Ward, trust charman, said: “While demands on our services remain high, we have so much to be proud of as a trust.

“At this year's AGM, we will be discussing our plans for the year ahead, as well as share stories of how staff are continuing to work hard to deliver outstanding care to our patients.

“The AGM will be followed by a ‘Step into the NHS’ showcase, sharing not only the amazing work going on across our hospitals, but also the range of career opportunities we have in the trust.”

Following the meeting, we will be hosting a ‘Step into the NHS’ Showcase event. This will take place in the main hospital reception area. The showcase will give anyone attending the opportunity to find out more about the work that is going on across our hospitals, as well as share the range of career opportunities within the Trust with anyone considering a role in the NHS.

Colleagues from a range of departments including theatres, IT, pharmacy, nursing, and many more will be in attendance in the main hospital reception area to showcase their careers and answer any questions people have as part of the showcase.

To attend the AGM in person, register interest at https://forms.office.com/e/T3nv5jWZUW, where this an option to include any questions for the trust board. To attend online, email [email protected] for the link.

Questions can also be submitted to sfh-tr.[email protected] before midnight on Tuesday, September 19.