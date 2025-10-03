Sherwood Forest MP visits University of Derby lab as part of PCOS Awareness Month

September was Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month, now in its 15th year, which aims to raise awareness of PCOS, educate others about the condition and, more recently, promote women’s health equality.

PCOS is an endocrinological condition that affects up to 20 per cent of women of reproductive age, with a wide range of symptoms that can impact both physical appearance and mental health.

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab), who is chair of the All- Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on PCOS, visited the University of Derby last month to tour its laboratory space where pioneering research into PCOS is taking place.

She said: “I was hugely impressed by the cutting-edge facilities at the University of Derby and the passion of the research team.

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh visited the University of Derby to tour its laboratory space where pioneering research into PCOS is taking place. Photo: Submitted

"PCOS affects so many women yet remains too often overlooked.

"The work being done here is not only advancing our understanding of the condition but is also helping to drive forward the case for

women’s health equality.

"As chair of the APPG on PCOS, I am determined to ensure that research like this gets the recognition and support it deserves, so that women living with PCOS see real change in their healthcare.”

Dr Sophie Williams, assistant head of psychology at the university, has been leading PCOS research for more than 10 years, working alongside Prof David Sheffield.

Their research has had a particular emphasis on the emotional and mental health consequences of living with PCOS.

Together, they have contributed evidence to the Government’s Women’s Health Strategy and Dr Williams has also shared her expertise with Ms Welsh in her APPG role.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust has co-funded a PhD with the University of Derby into PCOS research

Their work has expanded through collaboration with multidisciplinary teams in biomedicine and physiology, as well as with the NHS, helping to improve PCOS care and promote inclusive healthcare practices.

Dr Williams said: “I was delighted to welcome Michelle Welsh to the university, highlighting not only our research activity, but the commitment and efforts of our team to enhance our knowledge in this under-researched area.

"As collaborators and researchers, we are extremely proud to have contributed to the current knowledge and understanding of the condition and will continue to push to raise further awareness of the condition and improve women’s healthcare experiences.”