Sherwood Forest Hospitals boss set to step down after four years at the helm

Chief Executive at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, Richard Mitchell, has announced that he will be leaving the trust in the autumn to take up a new role, as the Chief Executive at University Hospitals of Leicester.

Richard joined the trust in June 2017 and he will continue at Sherwood until the end of September 2021.

Paul Robinson Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive, will be Interim Chief Executive. The trust will shortly begin the process to substantively appoint a new Chief Executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outgoing Sherwood Forest Hospitals boss Richard Mitchell

Richard said: “Sherwood had made huge progress before I joined and I am pleased we have kept the improvement going. I am proud we have grown a culture here that is more inclusive, more compassionate and kinder; we have strengthened the care we provide to patients and we now work more effectively with other health, care and voluntary organisations.

“I am certain Sherwood will go from strength to strength in the future and I will remember my time here fondly. I will be sad to leave the trust but the time was right both personally and professionally for a new challenge.”

Claire Ward, chair of Sherwood Forest Hospitals said: “We will all miss Richard, but I congratulate him on his new role and I am sure he will be a great success at Leicester. He is leaving Sherwood in safe hands, with a strong leadership team, strong relationships with our partners and clear plans for continued growth and improvement.”