See in pictures: protesters during NHS rally outside King's Mill Hospital

The peaceful protest at Sutton, called for better pay and conditions for health care workers, domestics, porters and caterers working in the NHS and against privatisation of the service.

The protesters were also thanking the NHS, staff and key workers, for their efforts during the Covid crisis, whilst some were highlighting the inequality between their pay and conditions between Sherwood Hospital Trust employees and private contractors doing the same jobs.

The GMB action, which ran from 10am to 12 noon, was part of nationwide action which coincided with the 73rd birthday of the National Health Service on July 5.

One Kings Mill hospital employee, from Sutton, who took part, but wished to remain anonymous, said: “I think it went well considering the weather. We stood there for the whole two hours and in the pouring rain. It was a peaceful protest to get public support and to raise awareness for a fair pay rise for the NHS, while also asking to end privatisation in hospitals.

“We had good number's turn out and the support from the public was great, with cars, vans, lorries and buses honking their horns in support and we got lots of thumbs up from passes by.

"I believe we have the hospital trust's attention now, and I think this will be sending message's right to the top, that we are unhappy.

“We all love what we do, and just want to be appreciated by the Government and trusts. It's been a tough time through this pandemic. I certainly am proud of all the staff at King's Mill hospital.”

Harry Harrison, the regional organiser for the GMB union, said: “NHS workers are national heroes. Porters, ambulance drivers, nurses, doctors, maintenance staff and all NHS staff have kept our country safe throughout this pandemic.

“The GMB believes in urgent pay justice for all NHS workers, including those employed in our NHS organisations by private healthcare providers. We’re campaigning for the rights of these porters and domestics at Sherwood Forest Hospitals and pushing to bring them in line with NHS terms and conditions.

