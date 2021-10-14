Rising demand on A&E at King’s Mill Hospital

Newly published figures reveal increasing numbers of people visiting the accident and emergency department at King’s Mill in Sutton, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 14,722 patients visited A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill, in September – with the hospital missing its key four-hour target time to see patients.

That was a rise of 4 per cent on the 14,189 visits recorded during August and 30 per cent more than the 11,338 patients seen in September 2020.

King's Mill Hospital and, inset, Simon Barton, Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust chief operating officer.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in September 2019, there were 13,617 visits to SFH’s A&E.

Simon Barton, SFH chief operating officer, said: “It has been a very busy month across the whole NHS and at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, it has been no different.

“We are very proud of the work of all our colleagues and the care they give to patients.

“We continue to work closely with our community partners to ensure the timely discharge of patients and safe patient care.

“As usual, we continue to ask our community to use NHS services wisely and use NHS 111 Online or call 111 or their GP if they need medical attention or advice, but it is not an emergency.”

Visits

Across England, A&E departments received 2.1 million visits last month.

That was an increase of 4 per cent compared with August, and 26 per cent more than the 1.7 million seen during September 2020.

The figures show only 83 per cent of arrivals at SFH were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95 per cent, while 466 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment, following a decision to admit them.

Of those, 10 were delayed by more than 12 hours.

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in August, the median time to treatment was 10 minutes, while about 2 per cent of patients left before being treated.