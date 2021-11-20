Patient praises King's Mill Hospital staff for working together

Patient Barbara Hutchinson has nominated a number of departments and wards for the people’s award at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust’s annual staff excellence awards, as she was ‘very impressed’ by how well they all worked together.

Her nomination included consultant Vikram Desai, the occupational therapy team, the orthopaedics team and staff on Ward 21 who helped her to recover from her hip replacement.

Barbara, aged 66, from Kirkby, said: “Two years ago I had a bad experience at a different hospital and was nervous about having a hip replacement.

“However, from my first consultation with Mr Desai I knew I was in safe hands. He and the team listened to my worries, talked me through the procedure and allayed my fears.

“The occupational therapy team also played their part with home visits before with equipment and talked me through exercises I would need to do.

“On the day of the operation, my admission to ward 21 was welcoming.

“After my operation I received outstanding care 24 hours a day from everyone on the ward. I was discharged after two days and have made an excellent recovery.

“I found the whole experience extremely positive. I feel part of this is due to the good preparation I had from the departments involved and shows how patient care, confidence and recovery can be improved by this collaboration.”

Confidence

Mr Desai, a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, said: “It’s great to hear stories from patients where things have gone well and we’ve managed to restore their confidence when it comes to receiving hospital treatment.”

The People’s Award is one of 19 staff excellence awards run by the trust, which runs King’s Mill in Sutton, as well as Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals.

It invites members of the public, as well as hospital staff and volunteers to nominate a team or member of staff who has gone above and beyond to provide remarkable care.

The multi-disciplinary team is one of three shortlisted for the award, alongside Ward 25 children’s ward and the critical care unit, both at King’s Mill.

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Friday, November 26.