Number of pregnant smokers in Mansfield and Ashfield way above national average

The county’s director of public health says reducing smoking during pregnancy in the area has been a “longstanding challenge”.

But new strategies brought in a year ago are showing signs of progress, a council meeting heard on Monday (December 12).

Figures published earlier this year showed 14 per cent of adults in the county smoke, which is marginally above the 13.9 per cent England average.

King's Mill Hospital, run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals.

But rates vary across the county, with the rate rising to 19.8 per cent in Mansfield and 18.8 per cent in Ashfield but falling to 5.9 per cent in Rushcliffe.

There is also a higher-than-average smoking rate for pregnant women in parts of the county.

In Mansfield, 19.2 per cent of pregnant women smoke – more than double the England average of 9.1 per cent.

The rate is slightly lower in neighbouring Ashfield, at 17.1 per cent.

Both figures led to Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital, taking fresh action.

In December last year, the trust set up its Phoenix Team – which includes a maternity tobacco dependency treatment aimed at supporting mothers trying to quit.

The trust says the average cost of treating women who smoke during pregnancy is double that of a non-smoker due to the interventions required.

And, as well as supporting the long-term health of the mums, the trust adds it prevents the risk of miscarriages, stillbirths, premature births, low birth weights, heart defects and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

In October, it confirmed the first women to begin using the new service had seen results and had stopped using nicotine products.

Claire Allison, the trust’s tobacco-dependency maternity lead, said: “It can be difficult to stop smoking, but it’s never too late to quit.

“Stopping smoking will help the family and the baby immediately, reducing the effects of harmful gases, such as carbon monoxide, and other damaging chemicals.

