Notts NHS plea to patients: only attend A&E for life-changing emergencies

There are currently 200 people with Covid-19 in hospital beds at King's Mill Hospital, Mansfield Community Hospital and Newark Hospital, with 26 in the most critical condition.

A&E teams at King’s Mill Hospital and Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre saw more than 1,100 patients in just one day, on September 6, and the rising numbers mean patients face longer waits.

Dr David Selwyn, medical director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Mansfield Community, King’s Mill and Newark hospital, said: “We are here for every single patient who needs us, but please if you do not have a major, life-changing illness, consider visiting an Urgent Treatment Centre and, if you are unsure, visit 111 online for advice on the best place for your needs.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton.

“We have seen people who have attended A&E with coughs and colds, which can be easily treated by a pharmacist or at home, as well as someone asking for their false nails to be removed, which isn’t a medical issue.”

‘Pressure’

Dr James Hopkinson said: “Pressure is on every part of the health and care system from our GPs working tirelessly to support all their patients in need to beds being limited in care homes due to staffing shortages and outbreaks of illnesses.”

Figures show 14,189 patients visited A&E at SFH in August – down 6 per cent on the 15,057 in July, but a 22 per cent increase compared with August 2020, and slightly lower than in 2019.

Families can help by supporting their loved ones to go home while they await a care package, or accept a placement in a care home.

While bosses acknowledge ‘this is not ideal’, it means staff can get patients ‘who really do need to be in hospital into a bed quicker’.

Advice includes contact your GP for health concerns, that pharmacies can offer over the counter advice and treat common illnesses, or to call 111 or visit 111 online, where a trained operator will find the most appropriate service.