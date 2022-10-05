Nottinghamshire mental health organisation sees sharp rise in users

Insight IAPT, which provides free NHS talking therapies services across Nottinghamshire, has seen a 50 per cent increase in referrals over the past three weeks.

The country is currently facing a number of challenges, including the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine, recent changes in Government, and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

During this time of change, it is notable many of Insight IAPT’s new cases are linked to anxiety and stress.

Insight IAPT is calling for people to look after their mental health during a time of change and instability, after seeing a 50 per cent increase in referrals.

Experts have warned it is important to tackle feelings of stress and anxiety sooner rather than later, to prevent symptoms from getting worse over time.

Signs someone might be struggling include mood swings, sleeping too little or too much, cancelling plans, or not replying to messages, or drinking or smoking more than usual.

As a result of this, Insight IAPT is raising awareness of some useful tips to help improve mental health during times of change and uncertainty.

These include switching off news alerts when they are getting too much, talking to friends and family, and taking care of yourself through exercise and a balanced diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Wood, Insight IAPT service manager, said: “We know many people are facing times of change and uncertainty – especially coming into the winter months as energy bills are increasing, and we are seeing huge change in our country following the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“When lots of things happen at once that are out of our control, it’s natural to feel stressed and anxious – that’s why it is so important for people to talk to someone and get the right support.

“There are lots of ways people can help improve their mental health, including small things like spending quality time with friends or family, trying some simple breathing exercises, or going for regular walks in fresh air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also here to support anyone who needs it, so if you have been struggling and would like some practical techniques to help you manage, you can refer yourself by contacting us directly.”