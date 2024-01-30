Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cygnet Hospital Sherwood, a new purpose built 44-bed hospital, is an extension to the existing Cygnet Health Care site on Rufford Colliery Lane that includes Cygnet Sherwood House and Cygnet Sherwood Lodge.

The site officially opened on Tuesday, January 30, after construction began in the summer of 2022.

It was officially opened by Coun Ben Bradley MP, alongside hospital manager Claire Griffiths and Cygnet CEO, Dr Tony Romero.

Ben Bradley cuts the ribbon at the mental health hospital.

The service features three wards; a 12 bed specialist Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit known as Fern Ward and two 16-bed emergency acute services known as Bramble Ward and Treetops Ward.

Hospital director Claire Griffiths, who has worked with Cygnet for more than 16 years, said: “We have recruited an incredible team with an array of experiences who will focus on stabilisation, empowering individuals to manage their mental health and preparing them for life back in the community in the quickest possible time.

“The new hospital provides a safe and comfortable environment to enable individuals to achieve outstanding outcomes as well as a successful recovery.”

Cygnet Hospital Sherwood. The service will be opening in February 2024.

The new hospital is one of many new services being opened by Cygnet this year, as the health care provider is set to open six new state-of-the art hospitals, including Cygnet Sherwood, and completely modernise existing facilities as part of an extensive expansion programme.

Coun Ben Bradley MP welcomed the investment.

He said: “Patients deserve the very best support and Cygnet Hospital Sherwood will ensure that happens for East Midlands and Nottinghamshire men who can receive the treatment and care they need close to family and friends. I look forward to seeing the difference this fantastic facility will make to so many people.”

Facilities include onsite car parking, a garden, en-suite bedrooms, therapy rooms, a multi-faith room, a gym, treatment rooms and other recreational and social spaces.

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said Cygnet Hospital Sherwood will “complement the range of mental health services already delivered” by the organisation in the area and support more people who need help.