Southwell Minster celebrates 140 years of being a cathedral with special exhibition

The exhibition will explore the story of the minster and how it became the cathedral for Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, from its pre-minster foundations to present day.

The ‘Cathedral 140 Exhibition’ will explore 140 objects over 10 months, from February to November 2024.

With each object revealing a unique part of its story and history of the cathedral, gardens and palace.

Built in the 12th Century, Southwell Minster has been the Cathedral church for Nottinghamshire since 1884. It is a prayerful place and a spiritual resource to the 307 parishes of the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham.

The minster was built on the site of a Roman Villa and the minster, as we know it today, has been a constant eyewitness to history for over 900 years.

The Archbishop’s Palace has had front row seats to huge turning points in history, both Cardinal Wolsey and Charles I both stayed at the palace.

More information about the exhibition can be found at www.southwellminster.org/theme/140th-anniversary/

Sarah Clemson, visitor and volunteer services officer, said: “The palace gardens are a wonderful place to connect with the outside world and reflect the realistic carvings of people and animals inside the minster – and this exhibition will give visitors a unique opportunity to step into the past and walk the footsteps of those who have been before us.

“Our objects for February focus on our foundation story.

“The site where the minster stands today was once the site of an impressive Roman Villa and after that an Anglo-Saxon church.

“Everyone is welcome, entry is free.”

Visitors can follow the object trail and explore the exhibition.