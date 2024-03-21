Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bluebird Care Mansfield and Ashfield have opened a new care service at Ransom Wood Business Park, Mansfield, meaning their care teams will reach more people at home in the community.

Now, the home care provider is looking for kind, hard working people in the area to fill a number of care and office support roles, bringing new employment opportunities to the local area.

Director Nabeel Khan is joined by registered manager Sarah Chapman as they expand the care service into the new area.

The Bluebird Care team, from left: Sarah Chapman, Kasia Baldwin, Nabeel Khan, Hayley Keating, Bilal Azeem (head of operations). Photo: Submitted

Sarah, who grew up in Nottingham and has always lived in the local area, has been a registered nurse for more than 15 years and will be responsible for welcoming in the new team.

To celebrate the new service opening, Bluebird Care recently held a community celebration event for the local community.

More than 70 guests attended, including the Mayor of Mansfield, Andy Abrahams to meet the new home care team and show support for the service opening.

Mayor of MansfieldAndy Abrahams meeting first carer Cyndi Kwasitse at the event. Photo: Submitted

Mr Abrahams marked the grand opening of the new service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

He commented: “Bluebird Care Mansfield and Ashfield is going to start its journey to address unnecessary GP appointments and even hospital visits by offering good quality care in the locality, which is a benefit to the people of Mansfield and Ashfield.

“So good luck on that fantastic journey.”

The community event was also attended by healthcare professionals, as Bluebird Care seeks to make important connections between health and care services so that people across Mansfield and Ashfield can make the most of joined up services that reduce administration and waiting times.

Mr Khan said: “We are delighted to be expanding to our new site in Mansfield and are excited about the opportunity this will give us to reach more people with compassionate care that helps them to stay at home, safely and independently, for longer.

