New figures reveal the best and worst times to go to King's Mill Hospital's A&E

It comes as A&Es across England are at breaking point, with attendance reaching pre-pandemic levels in November and a record proportion of patients facing waits of more than four hours.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an additional £3.3 billion in NHS funding to deal with increased demand and soaring inflation, but health think tank the Nuffield Trust said it is too late "to have a meaningful impact this year".

NHS Digital figures show that the worst hour of the week to visit A&E at Sherwood forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was between 11pm and 12am on Mondays in the year to March.

King's Mill Hospital

Patients waited an average of five hours and 15 minutes to be either admitted to an inpatient ward, transferred elsewhere or discharged from hospital.

Meanwhile, the shortest waits were between 9am and 10am on Sundays, when patients waited an average of two hours and two minutes.

Of the seven days of the week, Tuesday was the worst day overall to visit A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, with patients waiting an average of three hours and 13 minutes, while Saturday was the best, when the average wait time dropped to two hours and 50 minutes.

Monday saw the highest average number of patients attending across the year, while Saturday saw the lowest.

The figures come as the NHS deals with increasing pressures during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Separate NHS England figures show more than 30 per cent of patients waited more than four hours to be seen at A&Es across England in November – a new record for the third month in succession.

The Nuffield Trust said a significant factor is the growing number of patients taking up hospital beds as they wait to be discharged because support from health and care social services outside of hospital is not ready.

