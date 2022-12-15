Food court entrance at East Midlands Designer Outlet to get a more modern look

The entrance to the food court, which houses about a dozen cafes, coffee shops and restaurants, is to be fitted with cedar timber cladding on its exterior.

The minor alterations will replace the current frontage, which comprises brick and render with stonework.

Planning permission has been granted by Bolsover District Council after an application, on behalf of the outlet, by Bristol-based agents, NTR Planning Ltd.

The food court at the East Midlands Designer Outlet in South Normanton.

Mark Tombs, a director of NTR, told the council: “The alterations are part of wider improvements to the food court.

"They are an improvement, and of a more modern appearance.

"The building cannot be readily seen from beyond the outer perimeter of the East Midlands Designer Outlet.

"But the changes will add interest to the food court when viewed from within the inner pedestrian route. They will add to the outlet’s sense of place.”

The large, out-of-town retail park, just off junction 28 of the M1, is visited regularly by shoppers from the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

It features more than 65 designer-brand stores. Big names within the food court include Burger King, Costa Coffee, Pizza Express, Subway, Starbucks, Wagamama, Five Guys, Harry Ramsden’s and Chopstix.

A spokesperson for the council said: “This development is acceptable in principle.

"The food court is only visible when stood within the site and, therefore, the change in materials will not appear prominent.