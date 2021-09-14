More people seek mental health support in Nottinghamshire

Mental health charity Mind is now calling for the Government to prioritise mental health, after figures showed a significant rise in the number of people receiving help across England in the last year.

NHS Digital figures show about 28,355 people were in contact with mental health services in the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group area at the end of July.

This was an increase of 4 per cent from 27,185 at the same point last year, though it was fewer than the 29,750 at the end of June.

Across England, 1.44 million people were in contact with mental health services at the end of July.

Though down slightly from 1.46m a month previously, this was a rise of 9 per cent compared with the same month a year before.

It was also the highest figure for the month of July since comparable records began in 2016.

Leila Reyburn, Mind policy and campaigns manager, said: “These figures demonstrate just how many of us are struggling with our mental health as we emerge from the pandemic.

“The Government must make sure significant investment is given to mental health services from the £5.5 billion it has committed to the NHS.

“Even before the pandemic, mental health services were playing catch up after decades of underfunding; now is the time for decision makers to put their money where their mouths are and prioritise the mental health of the nation.”

‘Emotional distress’

The majority, 69 per cent, of those in contact with mental health services in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire at the end of July were adults – 19,605.

There were also 6,245 children using mental health services for young people, and 3,090 people in contact with learning disabilities and autism services in the area.

Rethink Mental Illness said there is no one single factor driving the national increase in people using mental health services – but the pandemic has ‘undoubtedly had a significant influence’.

Mark Winstanley, charity chief executive, said it has disrupted people’s access to support, leading to a backlog for care.

He said: “The last 18 months have clearly caused substantial emotional distress for people and this has been more acute for people living with severe mental illness.

“It has increased the risk factors which contribute to poor mental health such as debt, social isolation and unemployment.

“It is critical our health, social care and welfare systems are strengthened through reform and investment to address the new challenges faced by people experiencing mental illness.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said its £500m Mental Health Recovery Action Plan will ensure those in need receive the right support.

A DHSC spokesman said: “Covid-19 has affected everyone in the UK and community and crisis services have continued to provide support throughout the pandemic, with digital and face-to-face appointments.”