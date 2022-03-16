The N ational Autistic Society said ‘huge’ numbers of people are waiting to be seen across England, with some potentially waiting years for a diagnosis.

NHS Digital figures show about 2,680 adults and children referred to autism services in the NHS Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group area were waiting for an assessment in December, up from about 2,230 in December 2020.

Referrals can be made by GPs or other health professionals, as well as speech therapists and special education needs staff within schools.

NICE guidance states an early and quick diagnosis is vital to autism treatment

Nationally, 88,000 people were waiting for an assessment in December – up 38 per cent from 64,000 in December 2020.

Tim Nicholls, society head of policy, public affairs, and research partnerships, said the figures are ‘huge’ and is worried people will have to wait months or even years for a diagnosis.

He urged the Government to invest in rolling out support and diagnosis services, as outlined in its five-year autism strategy.

In a joint policy paper in July, the Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care vowed to provide high-quality and timely autistic diagnoses and make ‘demonstrable progress’ on reducing diagnosis waiting times.

Diagnosis

NICE guidance states an early and quick diagnosis is vital to autism treatment and all providers should aim to provide patients with their first appointment within 13 weeks of being referred.

The number of patients receiving their first appointment before the 13-week target in Nottinghamshire rose in 2021, when roughly 7,955 people were seen within that time, up from 2,745 the year prior.

NHS Digital did not provide figures on patients waiting more than 13 weeks.

A DHSC spokesman said: “We know how vital it is to reduce the time taken for people to receive an assessment of autism and to ensure people get a timely diagnosis.

“To better understand autism diagnosis waiting times, NHS Digital has changed the way this data is collected and we expect this to start providing a much clearer picture going forward.”

NHS Nottinghamshire CCG has been approached for comment.