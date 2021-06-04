Mansfield's Titchfield Park to host outdoor theatre events this summer

Theatre lovers are in for a Shakespearian feast of fun in the sun as a brand new outdoor programme gets underway in Mansfield this summer.

By Dale Spridgeon
Friday, 4th June 2021, 7:43 pm

Mansfield Palace Theatre has launched its summer season which will include two eagerly-anticipated outdoor performances at Titchfield Park.

The announcement comes as bosses say they are ‘looking forward’ to gradually reopening to audiences by bringing ‘theatre to the masses’ with fun and sociable shows.

And their season of summer specials kicks off with an outdoor event suitable for the whole family put on by Derby theatre company Oddsocks.

Outdoor theatre events are planned for Mansfield's Titchfield Park this summer.

Its founders Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie will appear together in a new production of Shakespeare’s slapstick comedy The Comedy of Errors, which takes place at Titchfield Park, on Sunday July 4 at 5pm,

Then, the park, off Nottingham Road, welcomes Lincoln’s Chapterhouse Theatre Company on Saturday, July 24 to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream – Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players which also features stunning Elizabethan costumes and music.

Theatre bosses say early booking is advised for the show, which starts at 7pm.

Covid-19 restrictions will be in place for the events and social distancing is required when seated for all performances.

Theatre-goers are also urged to take along blankets, low backed chairs and a family picnic for the programme of events.

For a full listing of all shows and to buy tickets for The Comedy of Errors and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, visit the Palace Theatre website at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or contact the Box Office team on 01623 633133.

