Mansfield NHS workers call for support over cuts, low pay and privatisation

Members of health trade unions Unison and Unite together with the Mansfield Socialist Party were in the Market Place on Saturday to garner support ahead of the rally on July 3.

They set up banners and collected petition signatures calling for pay rises for all health and care workers.

Jon Dale, secretary of the Nottinghamshire health branch of the Unite union, said NHS workers have suffered a 20 per cent fall in living standards over the past 10 years.

Mansfield health workers and supporters were out in force in the town centre at the weekend calling for support in a national day of protest over low pay, cuts and privatisation.

"There were 100,000 unfilled jobs before the pandemic struck, placing staff and patients under huge strain,” he said.

"Now there are five million people on hospital waiting lists. A substantial pay rise is needed to begin to repair years of damage.

"Unite is calling for 15 per cent or £3,000, whichever is the higher. Other unions have similar claims. After the national day of protest we will look to escalate action when the Government announces its plans.

“So far they have only offered per cent – less than this year's rise in the cost of living."

Nottinghamshire's role in the national day of protest takes place in Nottingham’s Market Square on Saturday, starting at 11.30am.

The day also features a rally to the Forest Recreation Ground.

Mansfield Socialist Party is also holding a public meeting called Build the campaign to save the NHS on Wednesday, July 7 at 7.30pm.