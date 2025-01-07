Mansfield care provider celebrates improvement as it's rated Good by CQC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield care provider that was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’ is celebrating now being rated ‘Good’ following it’s latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premier Community is based at Lancaster House on Fountain Court and its latest report was published on December 20.

It’s last inspection, back in October 2021, saw the its rating downgraded from ‘Good’ to ‘Requries Improvement’ when inspectors had concerns over staffing, delivering personalised care, governance and medicines management and documentation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on their latest visit, inspectors found the ‘service had made improvements and is no longer in breach of regulations’.

Premier Community has been rated 'Good' by the CQC. Photo: Google

Inspectors said in their report: "People were now supported by trained and knowledgeable staff and the service employed a suitable number of staff to ensure people received their care calls consistently and on time.

"This was further supported using a team of trained bank staff to cover in the event of staff sickness or annual leave.

"The provider had effective quality monitoring systems in place to identify and drive improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Managers investigated incidents thoroughly and followed up on any additional actions to maintain people’s safety in their own home.

"People knew how to give feedback and were confident the service took it seriously and acted on it.

"Managers and care co-ordinators were visible, knowledgeable and supportive, helping staff develop in their roles.

"People were supported by staff who felt valued by the management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff consistently told us they were supported, trained and encouraged to deliver person centred care in line with peoples wishes.

“People told us they felt safe and received care consistently from a regular team of staff that were appropriately trained to meet their needs.

"Some people told us they were not always informed if staff were running late but acknowledged this was usually down to emergency situations and not normal practice.

"People did, however, state there was clear communication if the staff member attending was changing, or the visit could not be met.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People stated they were supported safely with their medicines and staff were knowledgeable about their medicines and assisted them with tasks such as ordering and fetching prescriptions.”

Daniel Isterling, Premier Community chief executive, said: "As a local family business, the quality of our care is deeply personal to us.

"We were very proud to receive a ‘Good’ rating following a recent inspection by the CQC.

"The impact our care staff have on people's lives in local communities is significant, and as an agency we recognise the responsibility to support our brilliant carers in delivering home care they take pride in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This inspection highlighted many examples of our staff’s dedication.

"It was especially pleasing to see the CQC acknowledge our efforts in fostering a shared direction and culture within our organisation.

"Our reputation has contributed to significant growth in our Nottinghamshire branch over the past few years, and we currently support over 200 clients across the county living independently at home.

"We are aware of the many well-documented challenges facing adult social care and employers.

"Nevertheless, we aim to build on the success outlined in this report and continue improving our home care services."