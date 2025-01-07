Police dog and teamwork helps recover car stolen in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Teamwork and the skills of a police dog and handler enabled officers to recover a suspected stolen car and arrest a man.

Officers were alerted to the theft of number plates from a vehicle in Mansfield around 10.45pm on Monday, January 6.

The details were passed to teams on patrol and a suspected stolen vehicle was spotted being driven on false plates in Sutton around one hour later.

Following a short pursuit, a man exited the vehicle after it struck a bollard and a parked car.

PD Russo and his handler successfully pursued a suspect

He was pursued by officers on foot and seen jumping over a garden fence.

The suspect was detained a short time later in Edward Street, Kirkby, after being successfully pursued by PD Russo and his handler.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and criminal damage.

He was further arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a drugs wipe returned a positive reading for cannabis and for failing to attend court.

Inspector Paul Whitehead, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent example of police teamwork and information sharing between the force control room and officers on patrol.

“It also highlighted once again what a well-trained police dog can achieve when paired with a highly-skilled handler.

“Russo located and detained a suspect in the dark who may otherwise have avoided capture.

“Motor vehicle crime is a priority for the force because we understand the impact it can have on people who rely on vehicles for work and to get around.

“Despite this arrest our investigation into the incident is ongoing and I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch without delay.”

Anyone who can assist should call police on 101, quoting incident number 499 of January 6, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.