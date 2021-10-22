Mansfield and Ashfield hospital radio volunteers returning to the studio after pandemic

Millside is now in its 32nd year of broadcasting, and recently created a new studio, with new equipment, at Kings Mill Hospital.

Because of COVID, presenters have been creating their shows at home, although 24-hour output has been maintained.

But now presenters are slowly getting back to pre-pandemic schedules, with live broadcast from the new studio.

Millside volunteer Charlie Brown

Milliside has around 30 presenters, all developing different types of shows, but all with patients at the heart of what they do.

Dave Berry, who presents six hours of shows a week, said: “Hospital radio provides a valuable service for patients, who use the request shows to hear their favourite tunes, but also have different people to talk to.

“The radio station helps people to be happy, to wear a smile, and to be kept informed. Being there for people is especially important during these COVID times.

Presenters steer clear of potentially-controversial issues, such as politics and religion, but do talk about a range of subjects.

It can be heard 24 hours a day on the internet, so shows can be heard on smartphones, Smart TVs, computers and smart speakers.

While many of the listeners are in hospitals locally, there are listeners all over the UK.

Millside is a registered charity and relies on fundraising and sponsorship to keep its service running.