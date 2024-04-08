Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The refurbishment has been supported by Macmillan Cancer Support and Sherwood Forest Hospital Trust (SFT) charitable funds.

The service, which has supported more than 3,700 people affected by cancer across Nottinghamshire since January 2022, now has a dedicated and refurbished space in the main hospital entrance making it more visible, accessible and welcoming for patients and those requiring support.

SFT, working in close partnership with Macmillan, will now be able to offer more cancer information, as well as practical and emotional support.

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre at is now in a new location at the entrance of King’s Mill Hospital. Photo: Submitted

Roz Belcher, aged 65, from Mansfield is one of the people who has benefited from the centre’s support.

Roz was told she had incurable blood cancer two years ago, but has been unable to start treatment as her paraprotein levels are too low.

She is currently having blood tests every three months to monitor her condition.

Andrea Murphy, Macmillan information and support lead at SFT has been helping Roz cope with the physical and emotional impact of her diagnosis in the centre since May 2022.

Cancer patient Roz Belcher, from Mansfield, says the service has really helped her. Photo: Submitted

Roz said: “Every month I go for a blood test and think is this the month I’m going to be able to start treatment.

"The waiting is awful.

"To be told you have cancer which is incurable but treatable, but not be able to start the treatment is really hard.

"It’s knocked me and my family for six.

"That’s when I went to see Andrea in the Macmillan centre.

"When I get low days, I know I can talk to Andrea.”

This is the second time Roz, mum of three, has been faced with cancer, having been diagnosed with breast cancer 15 years ago and undergoing a mastectomy.

She said: “At that time there wasn’t very much support and it was quite isolating.

"This time around is very different – I’ve done hydro-swimming and reflexology and I’ve had counselling.

"Andrea helped me get a mobility badge and encouraged me to join a support group which has really helped.

"It’s nice to be able to talk to people who understand how you’re feeling.

"There are things we can say to each other than we can’t say to our families, because we don’t want to burden them as they’ve gone through enough having to hear that their mum has cancer again.

“The Macmillan centre is brilliant.

"When you need to speak to someone, especially when you have just been diagnosed, you have somewhere to go and you can have a damn good cry and then have a good talk and see what help there is out there.”

Andrea says the new location means they will be able to support even more people living with cancer, as well as their family and carers.

She said: “Being able to access cancer information and support from the point of diagnosis is so important.

"With more visibility we hope to make it even easier for people to access the support they need when the need it.”