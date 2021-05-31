King's Mill Hospital trust launches apprenticeship programme for aspiring nurses

The trust, recently voted by its own nurses and doctors as the best in the Midlands to work, is rolling out the new Registered Nurse Degree Apprenticeship with Nottingham Trent University and will see aspiring nurses ‘learn on the job’ – with a combination of working in a nursing environment alongside academic learning.

Hospital bosses say no healthcare or nursing experience or qualifications are necessary and young people can apply straight from school.

In total, there are 20 vacancies available and successful applicants will benefit from an apprenticeship salary and tuition fees.

School leavers in Mansfield and Ashfield are being given an opportunity to qualify as a nurse through an innovative apprenticeship programme at Sherwood Forest Hospitals.. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Each apprentice will complete the three-year-long programme with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and will be fully trained as a registered nurse.

The trust’s chief nurse, Julie Hogg, said: “Nurses play an extremely important role in delivering safe care to our patients and this programme is an opportunity to get first-hand experience of being on the frontline with our Registered Nurses and other healthcare professionals, but gaining a qualification at the same time.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for those who are interested in becoming a nurse to get into the profession straight away.”

Nottingham Trent University’s healthcare lead for Mansfield, Philip Clissett, said he was ‘thrilled’ to be involved in healthcare education in Mansfield and Ashfield.

"We are aware that the last local preregistration nurse education provider ceased recruiting students to its courses nearly 10 years ago,” he said.

"Since then, local aspiring nurses have had to travel to universities for their theoretical input. It is possible that this posed a major barrier to those who have significant local commitments. We are hopeful that this new programme should diminish such barriers.

“We are particularly pleased to be working in partnership with Sherwood Forest Hospitals and look forward to welcoming new students to our purposely designed, state-of-the-art clinical skills facilities in the new academic year.”

Applications are open now, with successful applicants starting the programme in September.

For information on how to apply is available on the NHS Jobs website