Nottinghamshire health chiefs issue Bank Holiday treatment advice

The appeal comes as the NHS is coming under more pressure as restrictions continue to be eased as part of England’s roadmap out of lockdown.

They say there are a host of services to help folk who believe they need treatment for health matters ranging from a cold or food poisoning to burns and sports injuries – including calling 111 or going to 111 online where a trained operator will advise them on the best place to go for their needs.

Jim Quinn, head of Nottingham Urgent Treatment Centre, said: “If you need urgent care over the Bank Holiday but it is not life-threatening you can visit an urgent treatment centre. The treatment centre can help with many conditions such as strains, suspected broken bones, minor head injuries, as well as minor burns, rashes and emergency contraception.

Nottinghamshire health chiefs are urging people unsure where to go for treatment and advice on Bank Holiday Monday to contact 111 in the first instance.

“With restrictions easing we want to ensure people know that they can visit us and we are open for them when they need it. This Bank Holiday if you are unsure where to go, call 111 first or visit the website.”

Anyone who wants over-the-counter advice for a bee sting, community pharmacists are open and can help treat the problem.

Residents can find the opening hours for their local pharmacy on Bank Holiday Monday here.

If it is not an emergency, folk can use a range of services such as:

Pharmacy

Pharmacies can offer over-the-counter advice and treat common illnesses such as colds, sore throats, stings and allergies. Opening times for pharmacists in Mansfield and Ashfield are here.

Call 111 First

Once a patients calls 111 or visits 111 online they will be navigated to the most appropriate service, first time by a trained operator. The operator will even be able to book appointments and timeslots at the most appropriate health service for a person’s needs.

Visit the NHS Urgent Care Centre