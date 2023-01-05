Hundreds of staff off sick each day as pressure mounts at Sutton and Mansfield hospitals

As viruses re-circulate after a hiatus during the pandemic, the NHS as a whole has continued to see hospital cases grow week on week, up almost 80% in seven days.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals, as well as Newark Hospital, is currently caring for 71 patients with flu and a further 67 patients with Covid-19.

A critical incident was declared across the entire NHS in Nottinghamshire on December 30, due to the large number of very poorly people arriving in accident and emergency departments across the county needing hospital admission, with, the NHS said, many of them suffering from respiratory conditions.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton is run by the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust.

Staff have also been impacted by the spread of viruses this winter, with Covid absences each day up in December almost half again on the previous month.

The total number of staff off sick across the country is up a fifth on the end of November, from 52,556 to 63,296 a day.

In SFH hospitals during December, an average of 400 staff were absent each day in the run up to Christmas.

This has put extra strain on already strained resources and members of the public are being urged to play their part to help.

David Ainsworth, SFH director of strategy and partnerships, said: “The NHS nationwide is under significant demand and our priority is to ensure our patients can access the healthcare they need as quickly and safely as possible.

“Our patients rightly want to leave the hospital when they are medically declared fit to do so.

“We are asking families to help with a lift home, or to check in on their relative once home to ensure they have the basic food and drink available to keep them well at home.

“Every hospital bed counts this winter, so any help you can give to get a loved one home quicker will help the overall situation.

