The warning has come from Prof Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency, who also added adults should not “visit vulnerable people unless urgent” when feeling unwell.

The advice comes as part of the UKHSA's “simple steps” to help protect children and vulnerable individuals as pupils return to schools and universities after the Christmas break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prof Hopkins said it is “important to minimise the spread of infection in schools and other education and childcare settings” and recommended children with a fever or feeling unwell should also stay home from school or nursery in order to help stop illness spreading.

King's Mill Hospital in Sutton is in the Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust

It comes after a critical incident was declared across NHS Nottinghamshire on December 30, affecting Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community hospitals.

The critical incident was declared in response to the extraordinary pressures faced at hospitals, due to the large number of very poorly people arriving in accident and emergency departments who often need hospital admission, with many of them suffering from respiratory conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SFH is also caring for 71 patients with flu and a further 67 patients with Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Ainsworth, SFH director of strategy and partnerships, said: “The NHS nationwide is under significant demand and our priority is to ensure our patients can access the healthcare they need as quickly and safely as possible.

“Our patients rightly want to leave the hospital when they are medically declared fit to do so. We are asking families to help with a lift home, or to check in on their relative once home to ensure they have the basic food and drink available to keep them well at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every hospital bed counts this winter, so any help you can give to get a loved one home quicker will help the overall situation.